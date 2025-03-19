WATCH: IDF renews military action in Gaza, Defense Minister Katz gives final warning to Hamas March 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-renews-military-action-in-gaza-defense-minister-katz-gives-final-warning-to-hamas/ Email Print The IDF began limited ground movements in Gaza, retaking the vital Netzarim Corridor, which divides the Gaza Strip in half, and has also started evacuating Palestinians from the northern part of Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-19-at-18.25.23_ec581689.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-19-at-17.54.23_b7d06405.mp4 GazaHamasIDF