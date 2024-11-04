WATCH: IDF special forces arrest Syrian spy for Iran in daring nighttime raid November 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-special-forces-arrest-syrian-spy-for-iran-in-daring-nighttime-raid/ Email Print Ali Soleiman al-Assi, a Syrian, was assigned by Iran to ‘collect intelligence on IDF forces along the border for potential future terrorist operations,’ the Israeli military revealed. During an intelligence-based, special IDF operation, IDF soldiers detained an Iranian terror network operative in Syria named Ali Soleiman al-Assi.Al-Assi, a Syrian citizen who lives in the area of Saida in southern Syria, was under IDF surveillance and was found to be a… pic.twitter.com/Q2yAGIliiC— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 3, 2024 Ali Soleiman al-AssiIDFIranspySyria