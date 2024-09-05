WATCH: IDF uncovers tunnel shaft where hostages’ bodies were found September 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-uncovers-tunnel-shaft-where-hostages-bodies-were-found/ Email Print The shaft was located in a children’s yard, surrounded by paintings of Mickey Mouse and a princess, along with a teddy bear on the floor. Next to stuffed animals and wall paintings in a children's yard: This is the tunnel where the bodies of the hostages were found The shaft that leads to the tunnel where the bodies of the hostages Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lubnov, Almog Sarosi… pic.twitter.com/IMRD3LneDt — Voice from the East (@easternvoices) September 4, 2024 Our troops found drawings, stuffed animals and the tunnel entrance to where 6 Israeli hostages were held for over 300 days in a terrorist tunnel. The hostages were murdered in cold blood by Hamas. Hamas hid behind their civilians in order to kill ours. pic.twitter.com/lWTfCt3gqS — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 4, 2024 Read IDF calls to evacuate Beit Hanoun after rocket barrage Hamashostagestunnel shaft