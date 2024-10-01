WATCH: IDF unit sounds shofar while preparing to enter Lebanon October 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-unit-sounds-shofar-while-preparing-to-enter-lebanon/ Email Print The IDF has begun conducting small raids within Lebanese territory to dismantle any terror bases that can be used to infiltrate Israeli communities. WATCH ⚡️ IDF soldiers in the north gather for a prayer as the sound of the shofar echoes around them. pic.twitter.com/aRTfeJrOeQ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 1, 2024 IDF has entered Lebanon The IDF's elite 98th Division, consisting of paratrooper and commando units, led last night’s ground operation in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. They were joined by the 7th Armored Brigade, following weeks of preparation. The division had… pic.twitter.com/SJlceu6w4A — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 1, 2024 ground invasionIDFLebanonRosh Hashanashofar