WATCH: IED intended for IDF detonates Palestinian ambulance instead January 2, 2025

An explosive device, intended to ambush and kill IDF soldiers, detonated prematurely when a Palestinian ambulance drove over it.Watch this video from October in Jablia, Gaza; an ambulance in Hams service runs over an explosive device that was planted by Hams in advance to be used against IDF forces operating in the area, and a camera was even set up to record the moment of the explosion for propaganda and… pic.twitter.com/zqWPLBAlkl— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 2, 2025