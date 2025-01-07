Search

WATCH: Incredible bodycam footage shows dramatic covert raid in Nablus

Undercover Israel Border Police and IDF fighters, armed with Shin Bet intelligence, stormed a café in Nablus’ Old City overnight, arresting a senior terrorist suspect in a swift operation that ended with rioters attacking the withdrawing forces, prompting a deadly exchange of live fire.

