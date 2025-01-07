WATCH: Incredible bodycam footage shows dramatic covert raid in Nablus January 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-incredible-bodycam-footage-shows-dramatic-covert-raid-in-nablus/ Email Print Undercover Israel Border Police and IDF fighters, armed with Shin Bet intelligence, stormed a café in Nablus’ Old City overnight, arresting a senior terrorist suspect in a swift operation that ended with rioters attacking the withdrawing forces, prompting a deadly exchange of live fire.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-07-at-17.27.44_5725f756.mp4 Border PoliceNablusraids