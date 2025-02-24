WATCH: ‘Intifada, intifada,’ chant Hezbollah supporters during Nasrallah memorial in New York February 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-intifada-intifada-chant-hezbollah-supporters-during-nasrallah-memorial-in-new-york/ Email Print The anti-Israel demonstrators set up a memorial table, which displayed a large yellow Hezbollah flag and framed photographs of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as dead Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.NOW: "Intifada Intifada!" chant protesters during a vigil for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Former secretary-general of Hezbollah, while gathering at Washington Square Park NYC.Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/Wzs4fUxrAJ— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) February 23, 2025 New York City Vigil for Hizbullah Leader Hassan Nasrallah: We Are Celebrating the Legacy of Our Beloved Leader Nasrallah – a Great Leader, Phenomenal Human Being, Military General, and Martyr pic.twitter.com/sOINt5D6AN — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 24, 2025 BREAKING: Hezbollah flags are waving proudly in New York City. I am completely out of words at this point.This is a sad day for America. This is not the New York that remembers 9/11. pic.twitter.com/bcytWO4hFG— Vivid. (@VividProwess) February 23, 2025 anti-Israel protestersHassan NasrallahNew York