WATCH: Iranian girls fight back, refuse to believe teacher’s lies about ‘Zionists’ November 7, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-girls-fight-back-refuse-to-believe-teachers-lies-about-zionists/ Email Print “Your arguments are false,” the students screamed at their teacher who was blaming the “Zionists” for the cruelty inflicted on the Iranian protesters. School girls in #Iran argue with teacher who is telling them “Zionists” and “ISIS” are behind the killing of protesters in #Iran. Watch how they fight back! #IranRevolution #opiran #mahsaamini pic.twitter.com/PU5s3gdiHF — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 6, 2022 IranIran protestIran protests