WATCH: Iranian MP calls for construction of nuclear weapon

Iranian MP Mohammad Qasim Osmani urged Tehran to fast-track nuclear weapons development, claiming it’s the only way to deter U.S. “bullying” and force fairer negotiations.

An Iranian lawmaker has called for the country to rapidly pursue the development of nuclear weapons as a means of deterring threats from the United States.

Mohammad Qasim Osmani said on Sunday that "avoiding military conflict is the condition of reason, but the excessive demands… pic.twitter.com/pCB6UnkJep

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 6, 2025