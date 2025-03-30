WATCH: Iranian naval commander – ‘Israel will be wiped off the map of the world’

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, declared that Iran would “crush the bones of the Zionists” and vowed to wipe Israel off the map while burning a floating Israeli flag.

