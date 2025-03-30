WATCH: Iranian naval commander – ‘Israel will be wiped off the map of the world’ March 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-naval-commander-israel-will-be-wiped-off-the-map-of-the-world/ Email Print Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, declared that Iran would “crush the bones of the Zionists” and vowed to wipe Israel off the map while burning a floating Israeli flag.Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy at Naval Parade: You Will Crush Zionists’ Rotten Bones; Make the Sea Hell for Them; Wipe Israel Off the Map pic.twitter.com/5lgcrBAmxA— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 30, 2025 IDFIranIRGC