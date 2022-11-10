WATCH: Iranian protesters burn their passports November 10, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-protesters-burn-their-passports/ Email Print Despite the crackdown on Iranian protesters and the reported killings, the revolt continues, and some are burning their passports. Iranian burns passport in protest of the Islamic regime #IranRevolution #opiran #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/g3Jf943ukd — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 10, 2022 IranIran protestIran protests