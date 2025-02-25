WATCH: IRGC Deputy Commander – ‘Trump is the greatest calamity to befall the United States’ February 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-deputy-commander-trump-is-the-greatest-calamity-to-befall-the-united-states/ Email Print Deputy IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi called the Trump presidency ‘divine retribution’ for America’s wrongdoings and contrasted Iran’s leadership choices with what he described as rooted in wisdom and piety—and the U.S. electing its weakest, most corrupt, and foolish leader. Donald TrumpIRGCUS