WATCH: IRGC releases footage of naval exercise in Persian Gulf

Iranian state TV broadcasted dramatic footage of an IRGC naval drill in the Persian Gulf, showcasing drone strikes, missile launches from speeding boats, and the high-stakes seizure of a ship in open waters.

