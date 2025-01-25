WATCH: IRGC releases footage of naval exercise in Persian Gulf January 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-releases-footage-of-naval-exercise-in-persian-gulf/ Email Print Iranian state TV broadcasted dramatic footage of an IRGC naval drill in the Persian Gulf, showcasing drone strikes, missile launches from speeding boats, and the high-stakes seizure of a ship in open waters.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-24-at-15.24.10_4c891b62.mp4 exercisesIRGCNavy