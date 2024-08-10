WATCH: Iron Dome interceptor destroys Hezbollah suicide drone August 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iron-dome-interceptor-destroys-hezbollah-suicide-drone/ Email Print Massive waves of drones were sent by Hezbollah on Saturday, with no injuries being reported and damage to multiple buildings. Insane footage of Iron Dome taking out a suicide drone Northern Israel this evening pic.twitter.com/lAeJfucP6l — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) August 10, 2024 drone attackHezbollahIron Dome