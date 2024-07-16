WATCH: Iron Dome intercepts dozens of late-night rockets over Kiryat Shmona July 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iron-dome-intercepts-dozens-of-late-night-rockets-over-kiryat-shmona/ Email Print Hezbollah has no regard for civilian casualties as it fires dozens of rockets and killer drones daily into Israeli communities.Footage of the large barrage of rockets that were intercepted last night in northern Israel after Iranian funded genocidal maniacs fired rockets into civilian areas from Lebanon pic.twitter.com/HBqOuRmcR7— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 16, 2024 HezbollahKiryat Shmonarockets