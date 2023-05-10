WATCH: ‘Iron Dome saved us’ – parents, kids under attack

Parents and children run for safety as red siren goes off Wednesday at the end of the school day. On the freeway, there is no shelter nearby to protect civilians from rockets fired from Gaza, but the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system saves lives.

This was my experience just now … was in taxi, near Tel Aviv, on way to pick up my youngest from day care. Red Alert went off. We got out of car, middle of freeway. No immediate shelter. Many people, kids, running for safety. Iron Dome saved us. #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/pKavUGezm9 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 10, 2023