WATCH: ‘Iron Dome saved us’ – parents, kids under attack

Parents and children run for safety as red siren goes off Wednesday at the end of the school day. On the freeway, there is no shelter nearby to protect civilians from rockets fired from Gaza, but the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system saves lives.