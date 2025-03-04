WATCH: Islamic scholar says Hamas is ‘deviant’ but supports their quest to annihilate the Jews March 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-islamic-scholar-says-hamas-is-deviant-but-supports-their-quest-to-annihilate-the-jews/ Email Print Kuwaiti Islamic scholar Othman Al-Khamees urged Muslims to pray for Gaza and criticized Hamas for aligning with Iran but insisted that now is not the time to oppose them, despite his hatred for the group, because he wants them to annihilate the Jews. HamasIslamKuwait