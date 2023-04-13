WATCH: Islamist preacher compares rioters who desecrated Al Aqsa Mosque to Holocaust victims April 13, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-islamist-preacher-compares-rioters-who-desecrated-al-aqsa-mosque-to-holocaust-victims/ Email Print According to a Friday sermon by Israeli Islamist Leader Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib: Twice in history, human beings were turned into mere numbers – the Jews in the Holocaust and Palestinians recently arrested at Al Aqsa. At the Temple Mount in Jerusalem last week, the IDF and Israeli police arrested 350 masked, armed Palestinian men who had barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque with fireworks, rocks, and other projectiles. Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Friday Sermon by Israeli Islamist Leader Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib: Twice in History, Human Beings Were Turned into Mere Numbers – The Jews in the Holocaust and Palestinians Recently Arrest at Al-Aqsa #Antisemitism #Holocaust @KamalKhatib1948 pic.twitter.com/D6dYjWqJSa — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 13, 2023 al-Aqsa mosqueHolocaustJerusalem violenceRadical IslamTemple Mount riotsTemple Mount violence