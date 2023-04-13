WATCH: Islamist preacher compares rioters who desecrated Al Aqsa Mosque to Holocaust victims

According to a Friday sermon by Israeli Islamist Leader Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib: Twice in history, human beings were turned into mere numbers – the Jews in the Holocaust and Palestinians recently arrested at Al Aqsa.

At the Temple Mount in Jerusalem last week, the IDF and Israeli police arrested 350 masked, armed Palestinian men who had barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque with fireworks, rocks, and other projectiles.

Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.