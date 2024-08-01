Search

WATCH: Israel secures its first two medals at Paris Olympics

Peter Paltchik won the bronze medal in men’s judo 100 kg and Inbal Lanir won silver in judo as well, securing Israel’s 14th and 15th medal ever in the Olympics.

>