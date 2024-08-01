WATCH: Israel secures its first two medals at Paris Olympics August 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-secures-its-first-medal-at-paris-olympics/ Email Print Peter Paltchik won the bronze medal in men’s judo 100 kg and Inbal Lanir won silver in judo as well, securing Israel’s 14th and 15th medal ever in the Olympics. Israel’s Peter Paltchik breaking down with coach Oren Smadja after winning bronze in Judo just now. Smadja lost his son Omer in Gaza just a month ago. An entire country is crying with them. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/umnQJYSVmo — Yael Bar tur ️ (@yaelbt) August 1, 2024 Israel wins bronze Peter Paltchik takes it in judo men's 100kg.@judo | #Judo | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/sgNM19jA4s — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024 Second place for Israel Inbar Lanir earns #silver in judo women's 78kg. @judo | #Judo | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/sFTV5ce5Co — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024 Read WATCH: Israeli Olympic team under heavy security in Paris bronze medalJudoParis OlympicsPeter Paltchik