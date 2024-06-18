WATCH: Israeli airstrike eliminates two Hamas terrorists waiting in ambush June 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-airstrike-eliminates-two-hamas-terrorists-waiting-in-ambush/ Email Print The IDF continues its methodical work of eliminating Hamas members, recovering weapons and rockets, and gathering intelligence on the whereabouts of the hostages. VERY INTERESTINGIDF working hard, elimination of terrorists in Rafah by the 401 brigade pic.twitter.com/m6pYHrc21s— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 18, 2024 airstrikeHamasIDF