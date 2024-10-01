WATCH: Israeli airstrike flings terrorist dozens of feet in the air October 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-airstrike-flings-terrorist-dozens-of-feet-in-the-air/ Email Print IDF airstrikes have been targeting Hezbollah weapon depots across Lebanon in an effort to curb its deadly arsenal aimed at Israel. WILD FOOTAGE A must-watch: Airstrike in southern Lebanon targeting a Hezbollah position sending one of the Hezbollah operatives into-flight mode. pic.twitter.com/Nwfq6pgYJm — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 1, 2024 airstrikeHezbollahIDF