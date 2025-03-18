WATCH: Israeli airstrikes pummel Gaza as ceasefire ends March 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-airstrike-pummel-gaza-as-ceasefire-ends/ Email Print Israeli jets bombed Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip overnight, ending a de facto ceasefire after failed truce negotiations, with Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry reports 412 fatalities.Footage just as an airstrike in Gaza took place this morning https://t.co/ijcJ0liFE7 pic.twitter.com/NV1dZRB7sP— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 18, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-18-at-02.26.47_d52dfbbe.mp4U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson: “Hamxs had the chance to release the hostages and extend the ceasefire—but it chose war.” We presented multiple proposals for a hostage release, but Hamxs rejected them all.Now, it’s time for the stick, not just the carrot. pic.twitter.com/Mwr9tVppLs— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 18, 2025 This is Jabalia, Gaza right now after a night of massive scale Israeli attacks that also eliminated senior Hamas officials. pic.twitter.com/FUsYIe0Wj3— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) March 18, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-18-at-12.50.15_b15727a2.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-18-at-12.35.29_3e4af444.mp4 GazaHamasIAF