WATCH: Israeli airstrikes pummel Gaza as ceasefire ends

Israeli jets bombed Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip overnight, ending a de facto ceasefire after failed truce negotiations, with Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry reports 412 fatalities.

Footage just as an airstrike in Gaza took place this morning https://t.co/ijcJ0liFE7 pic.twitter.com/NV1dZRB7sP

U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson:

“Hamxs had the chance to release the hostages and extend the ceasefire—but it chose war.”

We presented multiple proposals for a hostage release, but Hamxs rejected them all.

Now, it’s time for the stick, not just the carrot. pic.twitter.com/Mwr9tVppLs

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 18, 2025