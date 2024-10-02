WATCH: Israeli and U.S. air defense systems make multiple exo-atmospheric interceptions during Iranian attack October 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-and-u-s-air-defense-systems-make-multiple-exo-atmospheric-interceptions-during-iranian-attack/ Email Print Israeli air defense systems are unmatched, making extraordinary interceptions across multiple arenas, eliminating a variety of weapons with pinpoint accuracy. WATCH ⚡️ Footage shows Israeli and U.S. interceptors successfully intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles in space during last night’s IRGC attack. Unbelievable footage. pic.twitter.com/LVaNFhPaR2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 2, 2024 Arrow 3exoatmosphericinterceptions