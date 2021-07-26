WATCH: Israeli athletes at Tokyo 2020 Olympics face ‘tough times’ July 26, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-athletes-at-tokyo-2020-olympics-face-tough-times/ Email Print Itamar Biran, Israeli Olympic Alpine ski racer, tells i24 News that Israeli athletes at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are facing “tough times…There’s a lot of racism, prejudice and judgment,” but they are nevertheless very patriotic and proud of their country. 2020 Tokyo Olympicsanti-SemitismRacism