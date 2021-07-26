Search

WATCH: Israeli athletes at Tokyo 2020 Olympics face ‘tough times’

Itamar Biran, Israeli Olympic Alpine ski racer, tells i24 News that Israeli athletes at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are facing “tough times…There’s a lot of racism, prejudice and judgment,” but they are nevertheless very patriotic and proud of their country.