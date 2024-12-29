Search

WATCH: 135 Israeli divers light menorah deep underwater

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-divers-light-menorah-deep-underwater/
Email Print

135 divers, including dozens with disabilities guided by the Etgarim Challenges Diving Center, lit a menorah beneath the Red Sea off Eilat’s shores, marking the only underwater menorah lighting in Israel with the help of dedicated volunteers.

>