WATCH: 135 Israeli divers light menorah deep underwater December 29, 2024 135 divers, including dozens with disabilities guided by the Etgarim Challenges Diving Center, lit a menorah beneath the Red Sea off Eilat's shores, marking the only underwater menorah lighting in Israel with the help of dedicated volunteers.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-29-at-16.46.15_4cca12b5.mp4