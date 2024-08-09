WATCH: Israeli drone broadcasts message in Lebanese towns—’This is because of Nasrallah’ August 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-drone-broadcasts-message-in-lebanese-towns-this-is-because-of-nasrallah/ Email Print Videos are showing Israeli drones with loudspeakers flying over Lebanese communities, saying this is because of Hezbollah and Nasrallah. WATCH In Lebanon, footage has surfaced of an what they say is Israeli drone broadcasting messages over a loudspeaker to the residents of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, stating: “This is because of Hezbollah, this is because of Nasrallah.” pic.twitter.com/VrdH0PIrcG — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 8, 2024 Good morning. Drones with loudspeakers continue to blast messages blaming Hezbollah and Nasrallah for what’s about to come to Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/TgXwqAyHZb — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 9, 2024 dronesHassan NasrallahHezbollahIDF