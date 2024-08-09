Search

WATCH: Israeli drone broadcasts message in Lebanese towns—’This is because of Nasrallah’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-drone-broadcasts-message-in-lebanese-towns-this-is-because-of-nasrallah/
Email Print

Videos are showing Israeli drones with loudspeakers flying over Lebanese communities, saying this is because of Hezbollah and Nasrallah.

>