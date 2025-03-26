WATCH: Israeli media predicts anti-Hamas protests in Gaza may escalate

Israeli security sources reported that these anti-Hamas protests in Gaza, sparked by renewed IDF operations and public frustration with Hamas, are genuine and have the potential to escalate following Hamas’s rejection of a US-proposed truce extension.

