WATCH: Israeli media predicts anti-Hamas protests in Gaza may escalate March 26, 2025

Israeli security sources reported that these anti-Hamas protests in Gaza, sparked by renewed IDF operations and public frustration with Hamas, are genuine and have the potential to escalate following Hamas's rejection of a US-proposed truce extension.NEW⚡️Israeli security sources assess that the anti-Hamas protests in Gaza are genuine and have the potential to grow in scale @kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/3TG6184YQF— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-26-at-20.14.26_a12ca15e.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-26-at-19.56.43_364548aa.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-26-at-18.33.22_9c3ae64f.mp4 GazaHamasprotests