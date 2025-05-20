WATCH: Israeli MP schools reporter accusing Jewish state of genocide

Israeli Knesset and Likud member Boaz Bismuth slammed an anti-Israel reporter’s genocide accusation, pointing out that the Palestinian population has grown by millions since UNRWA, their designated refugee agency, was established in 1949.

MUST WATCH: Israeli MK Boaz Bismuth in an interview by the Norwegian television channel NRK this week. He shocked the interviewer so effectively. Just beautiful to watch. pic.twitter.com/guTnvCxhHi — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 16, 2025