WATCH: Israeli MP schools reporter accusing Jewish state of genocide May 20, 2025 Israeli Knesset and Likud member Boaz Bismuth slammed an anti-Israel reporter's genocide accusation, pointing out that the Palestinian population has grown by millions since UNRWA, their designated refugee agency, was established in 1949.