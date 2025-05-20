Search

WATCH: Israeli MP schools reporter accusing Jewish state of genocide

Israeli Knesset and Likud member Boaz Bismuth slammed an anti-Israel reporter’s genocide accusation, pointing out that the Palestinian population has grown by millions since UNRWA, their designated refugee agency, was established in 1949.

