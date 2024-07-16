WATCH: Israeli news channel pranks Qatari hotel with a room request for Hamas leader Sinwar

Israel’s Channel 12 prank called Qatar Hills and asked for a vacation room for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, to which the staff enthusiastically referred to the terrorist as a Palestinian statesman.

