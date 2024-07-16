WATCH: Israeli news channel pranks Qatari hotel with a room request for Hamas leader Sinwar July 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-news-channel-pranks-qatari-hotel-with-a-room-request-for-hamas-leader-sinwar/ Email Print Israel’s Channel 12 prank called Qatar Hills and asked for a vacation room for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, to which the staff enthusiastically referred to the terrorist as a Palestinian statesman.WATCHIsraeli Channel 12 prank called a Qatari hotel, asking to book a room for Sinwar. The hotel staff responded enthusiastically, referring to Sinwar as a Palestinian "statesman." pic.twitter.com/moC28Ktsjx— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 15, 2024 Channel 12Qatar HillsYahya Sinwar