WATCH: Israeli undercover police capture 17 Hamas members hiding in truck panels June 3, 2024

While the location is unclear, it's suspected to be in Judea and Samaria, where Palestinians frequently attempt to smuggle into Israel. WOW: BUSTEDIsrael police Spokesperson:Israeli undercover police (Mestravim) intercepted a truck carrying 17 Hxmas members who were concealed behind the truck panels. I'm assuming this is in Judea and Samaria. pic.twitter.com/ssQCMFmHL3— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 3, 2024