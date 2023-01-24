WATCH: Israel’s greatest challenges in 2023 – is a rift with Washington among them? January 24, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-greatest-challenges-in-2023-is-a-rift-with-washington-among-them/ Email Print A new report outlines the Jewish state’s greatest challenges in 2023, including a possible rift between Jerusalem and Washington. Brigadier General (res.) Amir Avivi, founder and CEO of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, challenges the report. 2022 electionsIranian threatUS-Israel relations