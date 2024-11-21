WATCH: Israel’s oldest citizen turns 110 November 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-oldest-citizen-turns-110/ Email Print Tzila Cohen immigrated to pre-state Israel in 1936 and helped lay the cornerstone for Netanya’s Kiryat Sanz neighborhood in 1958, celebrated her 110th birthday at Laniado Hospital with heartfelt festivities, including a special message from President Isaac Herzog.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-21-at-15.14.13_5f719028.mp4 israelioldest citizenTzila Cohen