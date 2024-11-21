Search

WATCH: Israel’s oldest citizen turns 110

Tzila Cohen immigrated to pre-state Israel in 1936 and helped lay the cornerstone for Netanya’s Kiryat Sanz neighborhood in 1958, celebrated her 110th birthday at Laniado Hospital with heartfelt festivities, including a special message from President Isaac Herzog.

