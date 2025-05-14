WATCH: Jewish social media influencer uses viral antisemitic ‘F the Jews’ incident to flip the narrative May 14, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-social-media-influencer-uses-viral-antisemitic-f-the-jews-incident-to-flip-the-narrative/ Email Print After a waitress at a Jewish-owned bar held up a sign reading “F*** the Jews,” Jewish influencer Zach Sage Fox launched a bold social experiment to challenge hate and shift the narrative.A SHOT GIRL SOCIAL EXPERIMENT ♀️In response to the viral “F*CK THE JEWS” sign at @stoolpresidente ‘s @barstoolsports Philly club, we created a shocking stunt to flip the antisemitic narrative ✡️ pic.twitter.com/Ne19tmB7CB— Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) May 13, 2025 Antisemitismsocial experimentZach Sage Fox