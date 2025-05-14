Search

WATCH: Jewish social media influencer uses viral antisemitic ‘F the Jews’ incident to flip the narrative

After a waitress at a Jewish-owned bar held up a sign reading “F*** the Jews,” Jewish influencer Zach Sage Fox launched a bold social experiment to challenge hate and shift the narrative.

