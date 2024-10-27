WATCH: Leaked footage of the immediate aftermath of the Israeli strikes on Iran October 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-leaked-footage-of-the-immediate-aftermath-of-the-israeli-strikes-on-iran/ Email Print Israeli fighter jets struck a dozen targets in Iran, destroying critical fuel mixing plants, UAV production sites, and ballistic missile factories.Footage claiming to be from Iran in the first moments after the Israeli attack on the factory for the production of suicide drones has surfaced on anti-regime social media channels: pic.twitter.com/7YpNU3rQ8S— Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 27, 2024 fuel mixingIAFIranUAV sites