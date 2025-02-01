Search

WATCH: Plane crashes in Philadelphia, killing six passengers and one pedestrian

A tragic Learjet 55 crash near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia killed all six Mexican nationals on board, as confirmed by Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, and killed one person in their car, and also caused significant damage to nearby buildings, cars, and homes.

