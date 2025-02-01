WATCH: Plane crashes in Philadelphia, killing six passengers and one pedestrian

A tragic Learjet 55 crash near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia killed all six Mexican nationals on board, as confirmed by Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, and killed one person in their car, and also caused significant damage to nearby buildings, cars, and homes.

Dashcam footage of the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crash in Philadephia tonight. The Learjet appears to have impacted the ground at a nearly vertical angle. The last transponder signal, sent seconds before the crash, showed a descent rate of more than 11,000 feet per minute. pic.twitter.com/27hGq2xcny — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 1, 2025

Insane Footage captured by a Ring Doorbell Camera, showing the Learjet 55 spiraling towards the Ground while in Flames, before crashing earlier in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/5ZH5CsXPRS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 1, 2025

JUST IN: New footage shows the moment a private jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia. The Learjet 55 reportedly departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly before it crashed. According to police, the plane was on a "medical assignment" and was headed to… pic.twitter.com/qv932zPze1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 1, 2025