WATCH: Legendary radio show host dons tefillin and recites Shema live on-air November 29, 2024

Longtime radio show host Michael Savage donned tefillin, explaining their sacred origins, before reciting the Shema with reverence and providing his audience with a thoughtful explanation of its significance.

WOW: Legendary talk radio host Michael Savage wraps tefillin live on his podcast, donning a yarmulke and saying the Shema prayer, declaring his faith in one God.He beautifully explains the meaning behind it—Mazel Tov, Michael! ❤️@ASavageNation pic.twitter.com/HSv8BFwkTx— Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) November 29, 2024