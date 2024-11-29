Search

WATCH: Legendary radio show host dons tefillin and recites Shema live on-air

Longtime radio show host Michael Savage donned tefillin, explaining their sacred origins, before reciting the Shema with reverence and providing his audience with a thoughtful explanation of its significance.

