Search

WATCH: Leo Terrell – ‘We are going to bankrupt these antisemitic universities’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-leo-terrell-we-are-going-to-bankrupt-these-antisemitic-universities/
Email Print

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell blasted universities and government officials for shielding antisemites, warning that all federal funding will be stripped and a wave of lawsuits will follow.

>