WATCH: Leo Terrell – 'We are going to bankrupt these antisemitic universities' April 17, 2025

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell blasted universities and government officials for shielding antisemites, warning that all federal funding will be stripped and a wave of lawsuits will follow.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-17-at-11.51.31_b2277710.mp4

American college campusesAntisemitismLeo Terrell