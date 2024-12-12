WATCH: Live reaction of a Syrian prisoner as he’s released from prison December 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-live-reaction-of-a-syrian-prisoner-as-hes-released-from-prison/ Email Print Hundreds of thousands of people have been locked away for dozens of years for offending the regime, and CNN captured a genuine reaction of a Syrian prisoner processing the fall of Assad."Syria is free."Extraordinary moment as @clarissaward and her team witness a Syrian prisoner freed from a secret prison in Damascus.Left alone for days without food, water or light, the man was unaware Bashar al-Assad's regime had fallen. pic.twitter.com/ZAnGiBlLON— CNN International PR (@cnnipr) December 11, 2024 Assad regimeCNNprisonSyria