WATCH: Mass graves uncovered near Damascus, proof of Assad regime brutality

With the fall of Assad’s regime, the true scale of its atrocities—tens of thousands executed and buried in mass graves—can finally be understood.

BREAKING: Sky News witnesses evidence of mass graves linked to a massacre during the Assad regime in Syria. https://t.co/Nubfu6SDqT

In a grim revelation, authorities have uncovered mass graves at the Al-Husseini Cemetery near Damascus, Syria. To date, around 150 large burial sites have been identified within the region,… pic.twitter.com/uESQV4yGoC

A gravedigger testifies about Assad’s mass graves on the outskirts of Damascus, containing the remains of 6,000 people.

“They told us they want to build a military barracks, they made us dig until evening, now we find out it was for a mass grave”

Source: @zamanalwsl pic.twitter.com/5EtzyFt23M

— Rami Jarrah (@RamiJarrah) December 14, 2024