WATCH: Mass graves uncovered near Damascus, proof of Assad regime brutality December 15, 2024

With the fall of Assad's regime, the true scale of its atrocities—tens of thousands executed and buried in mass graves—can finally be understood.

BREAKING: Sky News witnesses evidence of mass graves linked to a massacre during the Assad regime in Syria. https://t.co/Nubfu6SDqTSky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/xbNoPOryFx— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 15, 2024

SHOCKING Mass Graves Discovered in Syria's Al-Husseini Cemetery Near DamascusIn a grim revelation, authorities have uncovered mass graves at the Al-Husseini Cemetery near Damascus, Syria. To date, around 150 large burial sites have been identified within the region,… pic.twitter.com/uESQV4yGoC— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 15, 2024

A gravedigger testifies about Assad's mass graves on the outskirts of Damascus, containing the remains of 6,000 people."They told us they want to build a military barracks, they made us dig until evening, now we find out it was for a mass grave" Source: @zamanalwsl pic.twitter.com/5EtzyFt23M— Rami Jarrah (@RamiJarrah) December 14, 2024

Assad regimemass gravesSyria