WATCH: Massive protests rock Turkey following arrest of Istanbul mayor, Erdoğan's leading opponent March 20, 2025

On March 19, 2025, thousands protested across Turkey due to the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, over allegations of forging his university degree and other charges.I don't know why Turkey is suddenly on fire tonight, but there are HUGE uprisings all over the country against Erdogan's regime.Watch this space. pic.twitter.com/HKdSDqbyJT— ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 19, 2025 TURKEY: MASS PROTESTS AGAINST ERDOĞANHundreds of thousands of Turks took to the streets, after the detention of Istanbul mayor and Erdogan's opposition leader Ekrem İmamoğlu.These protests , calling for a revolution are happening in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Trabzon, and… pic.twitter.com/G89t1nfp0J— Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) March 19, 2025 Protests erupted in Turkey calling for Erdogan's resignation with a nation wide media blackout. Why isn't the mainstream media covering this? pic.twitter.com/zN4XTk0a0B — Hadi (@HadiNasrallah) March 19, 2025 BREAKING: Massive protests have erupted across Turkey after its President locked up the mayor of Istanbul because he was a political rival. Turkey has become a fascist state and the people are sick and tired of it. pic.twitter.com/ub3oyaqwJy— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 19, 2025

President ErdoğanprotestsTurkey