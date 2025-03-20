Search

WATCH: Massive protests rock Turkey following arrest of Istanbul mayor, Erdoğan’s leading opponent

On March 19, 2025, thousands protested across Turkey due to the arrest of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, over allegations of forging his university degree and other charges.

