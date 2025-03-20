WATCH: Massive protests rock Turkey following arrest of Istanbul mayor, Erdoğan’s leading opponent

On March 19, 2025, thousands protested across Turkey due to the arrest of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, over allegations of forging his university degree and other charges.

I don't know why Turkey is suddenly on fire tonight, but there are HUGE uprisings all over the country against Erdogan's regime. Watch this space. pic.twitter.com/HKdSDqbyJT — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 19, 2025

TURKEY: MASS PROTESTS AGAINST ERDOĞAN Hundreds of thousands of Turks took to the streets, after the detention of Istanbul mayor and Erdogan’s opposition leader Ekrem İmamoğlu. These protests , calling for a revolution are happening in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Trabzon, and… pic.twitter.com/G89t1nfp0J — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) March 19, 2025

Protests erupted in Turkey calling for Erdogan’s resignation with a nation wide media blackout. Why isn’t the mainstream media covering this? pic.twitter.com/zN4XTk0a0B — Hadi (@HadiNasrallah) March 19, 2025