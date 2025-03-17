WATCH: Meet the Jews living on the Caribbean island of Curaçao March 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-meet-the-jews-living-on-the-caribbean-island-of-curacao/ Email Print The video showcases the vibrant Jewish community in Curaçao, highlighting their historic Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue—the oldest in continuous use in the Americas—built in 1732, nestled among the island’s stunning beaches.Jews of the Caribbean! Curaçao! pic.twitter.com/W4t1Pb681v— Tal Oran (@travelingclatt) March 16, 2025 CaribbeanIslandJews