WATCH: Meet the Jews living on the Caribbean island of Curaçao

The video showcases the vibrant Jewish community in Curaçao, highlighting their historic Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue—the oldest in continuous use in the Americas—built in 1732, nestled among the island’s stunning beaches.

