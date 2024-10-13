WATCH: Netanyahu urges UNIFIL to step aside for IDF October 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-urges-unifil-to-step-aside-for-idf/ Email Print Prime Minister Netanyahu released a video urging UN Secretary-General António Guterres to withdraw UNIFIL forces from areas where the IDF is conducting operations.PM Netanyahu: "I appeal to the UN Secretary General; Your refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers has turned them into hostages of Hezbollah."Full remarks >>https://t.co/YOUp2Yvw20 pic.twitter.com/tfSGX83bwr— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 13, 2024 António GuterresBenjamin NetanyahuHezbollahUNIFIL