WATCH: Netanyahu vows full control over Gaza, says Trump promised 'absolute commitment' to Israel May 21, 2025 Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, in his first press conference in six months following the launch of the IDF's latest Gaza operation Gideon's Chariots, addressed Iran's nuclear threat, the hostage crisis, and Israel's plans for the day after. Benjamin NetanyahuHamasPress Conference