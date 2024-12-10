WATCH: Netanyahu warns Syrian rebels not to allow Iranian entrenchment or face the consequences

Benjamin Netanyahu, on the heels of the dismantling of two terror groups, warned the new regime in Syria that if they allow Iran to reestablish itself and supply weapons to the remnants of Hezbollah, they will face severe consequences.

Netanyahu: "We maintain good relations with the new Syrian regime, but we won't allow them to revert to the path of jihad."