Search

WATCH: Netanyahu warns Syrian rebels not to allow Iranian entrenchment or face the consequences

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-warns-syrian-rebels-not-to-allow-iranian-entrenchment-or-face-the-consequences/
Email Print

Benjamin Netanyahu, on the heels of the dismantling of two terror groups, warned the new regime in Syria that if they allow Iran to reestablish itself and supply weapons to the remnants of Hezbollah, they will face severe consequences.

>