WATCH: New footage from Oct. 7th shows Amit Soussana being loaded into Hamas trucks

Abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and held captive in Gaza for 55 days, Israeli Amit Soussana became the first former hostage to publicly expose the sexual assault and torture she endured.

