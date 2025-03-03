WATCH: New footage from Oct. 7th shows Amit Soussana being loaded into Hamas trucks

Abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and held captive in Gaza for 55 days, Israeli Amit Soussana became the first former hostage to publicly expose the sexual assault and torture she endured.

New footage has been released of Amit Soussana as she was taken on Oct 7th.

She has spoken publicly of how she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint, tortured and beaten while hanging upside down by her Gazan captor.

You may remember seeing the footage [see thread] of her fighting… pic.twitter.com/oXAJdqmfjG

— Kosher (@koshercockney) March 3, 2025