WATCH: New footage from Oct. 7th shows 'uninvolved Palestinians' abusing Israeli corpse August 4, 2024

Eitan Levi was murdered on Oct. 7th then Hamas took his dead body hostage where Gazans horrifically desecrated his corpse. Graphic Warning: In a sane world a footage like this one of Israeli civilian Eitan Levi, who was murdered and abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, would cause a global outrage and a demand to bring his body and all the hostages home. But we are not living in a sane world. pic.twitter.com/c3xU3Zdfpz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 4, 2024