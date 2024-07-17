WATCH: New footage reveals utter failure by security teams following Trump’s attempted assassination July 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-reveals-utter-failure-by-security-teams-following-trumps-attempted-assassination/ Email Print Secret Service and state police were unable to breach a fence separating them from the main rally area for precious minutes following the gunshots, until a police vehicle rammed the gate, opening a crawlspace for law enforcement.TOTAL FAILUREFollowing the Trump as*sassination attempt, the Secret Service and state police urgently worked to get the reactionary squad through a fence to reach the former president. pic.twitter.com/t7e0e92EjF— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 16, 2024 Donald Trump assassination attemptSecret ServiceState Police