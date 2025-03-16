Search

WATCH: New footage shows arrest of Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student and leader of violent pro-Hamas protests, was arrested by ICE in New York, with deportation proceedings now underway.

