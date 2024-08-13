WATCH: New Jersey imam – ‘There is nothing better than dying as a martyr’ August 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-jersey-imam-there-is-nothing-better-than-dying-as-a-martyr/ Email Print Sheikh Ismail Hamdi then praised Ismail Haniyeh, calling him a great leader ‘who was working on a peace treaty,’ and said a killed martyr would prefer getting killed a thousand ties than the pleasure of paradise. New Jersey Imam Sheikh Ismail Hamdi: Ismail Haniyeh Was a Great Leader, A Good Man; He Was Working on a Peace Treaty When He Was Killed; We Must Want Martyrdom – Paradise Is Amazing, but Getting Killed for the Sake of Allah Is Even Better pic.twitter.com/TtY8h9mX1f — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 13, 2024 AntisemitismImamIslamNew JerseyTerrorism