WATCH: New Jersey imam – ‘There is nothing better than dying as a martyr’

Sheikh Ismail Hamdi then praised Ismail Haniyeh, calling him a great leader ‘who was working on a peace treaty,’ and said a killed martyr would prefer getting killed a thousand ties than the pleasure of paradise.

