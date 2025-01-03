WATCH: New Orleans attacker had Quran opened to verse about martyrdom inside his house

The FBI raided the house of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who killed 15 people in a New Year’s ramming-shooting attack in New Orleans, and found an open Quran and a keffiyeh in his bedroom, proving his extreme Islamist values.

WATCH⚡️ A video from inside New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s Texas home shows a Quran open to Verse 9:111, a passage about martyrdom, alongside his kaffiya in his bedroom. Via @JennieSTaer pic.twitter.com/FP3TBz3ZvG — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 3, 2025